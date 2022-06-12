Temporary TSA PreCheck application center set for June 20 to 23 at AAA in Freehold, N.J.

Residents of Monmouth County, N.J., and surrounding region will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) popular TSA PreCheck® program at the AAA office in Freehold, N.J., from June 20 to 23, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in a specially marked IdentoGo®/TSA PreCheck mobile RV.

TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever because it reduces touchpoints, and as individuals make plans to travel, this is an ideal time to enroll in the program. The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 80 airlines participate in the program.

Travelers need only to make an appointment online (appointments are being taken now) and complete their enrollment in-person or as a walk-in from Monday, June 20, to Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the AAA office, located at 3478 US 9, Freehold, NJ 07728.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should make an appointment online and pre-enroll online. It typically only takes 10 minutes to pre-enroll. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Freehold, NJ,” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Truck Pop-Up.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, but individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu. The mobile RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant is posted on the TSA web site.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within about two weeks that is valid for five years. Many individuals are approved several days after completing the in-person appointment, so you are encouraged to check your status online.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations. The KTN can be added when booking reservations online on a participating airline website, via a call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit the TSA PreCheck page or the TSA PreCheck® Frequently Asked Questions page. For more information on the Department of Homeland Security’s four Trusted Traveler programs – including Global Entry and NEXUS– all of which provide TSA PreCheck eligibility, visit DHS.gov. To find the program that best suits your travel needs, visit the DHS Trusted Traveler page.

