Transport Canada Announces Funding for Toronto Pearson’s Border Clearance Systems

By Homeland Security Today
Toronto Pearson International Airport photo

Transport Canada has announced new funding to help Toronto Pearson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $142 million from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to develop and install new check-in, boarding and border clearance systems; enable COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers and employees; rehabilitate airfield pavement; and carry out technical studies and concept design work for a proposed connection between the airport and the future extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

Read more at Transport Canada

