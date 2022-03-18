Transport Canada Announces Funding for Toronto Pearson’s Border Clearance Systems

Transport Canada has announced new funding to help Toronto Pearson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $142 million from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to develop and install new check-in, boarding and border clearance systems; enable COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers and employees; rehabilitate airfield pavement; and carry out technical studies and concept design work for a proposed connection between the airport and the future extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

