Transport Canada Launches 2020 Emergency Response Guidebook

Transport Canada has launched the Emergency Response Guidebook 2020 to assist first responders in quickly identifying the hazards of the materials when an accident involving dangerous goods occurs, and also to determine the best approach to address the situation.

The 2020 edition of the Guidebook which is a joint publication by Transport Canada, the United States Department of Transportation, the Secretariat of Transport and Communications of Mexico and the CIQUIME (Centro de Informaciòn Quìmica para Emergencias) of Argentina. It is updated every four years.

The 2020 edition includes updates such as:

information on how to use the safety recommendations and emergency response guides;

a comprehensive review of the guides for products and additional cautionary advice

an expansion of the glossary of new terms and definitions;

new sections on decontamination and heat induced tears on tank cars, and

new visual identifiers for quicker access to information.

In addition to the Guidebook, Transport Canada supports emergency response and first responders through the Canadian Transport Emergency Centre, more commonly known as CANUTEC. It is one of the major safety programs Transport Canada delivers to promote the safe movement of people and goods throughout Canada, by providing a 24/7 service that assists first responders in handling dangerous goods emergencies.

The Guidebook is available for free to certain groups such as municipal first responders, Transportation of Dangerous Goods inspectors, remedial measures specialists, and provincial inspectors. It is available as a hard copy and in various electronic formats on CANUTEC’s website. A mobile application is also available for IOS and Androids. It has been translated into other languages such as Hungarian, Dutch, German, Hebrew, Japanese, Russian, Italian, Polish, Korean, Chinese, Turkish, Portuguese, and Thai.

Find out more about the Guidebook at Transport Canada

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)