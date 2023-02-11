Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee Vice Chairs Announced

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) has announced the vice chairs for the Committee’s six subcommittees.

“I have full confidence that our subcommittee vice chairs will be effective contributors and leaders on their subcommittees, and they will play a crucial role in our active agenda for the 118th Congress,” said Graves. “I look forward to what they will bring to the table as we develop solutions to improve our infrastructure, strengthen transportation programs, and help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems on behalf of the American people.”

The six subcommittee vice chairs are listed below:

– Aviation: Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN)

– Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation: Rep. Mike Ezell (R-MS)

– Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management: Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR)

– Highways and Transit: Rep. John S. Duarte (R-CA)

– Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials: Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY)

– Water Resources and Environment: Rep. John James (R-MI)

Last week, Chairman Graves named Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) as Vice Chairman of the full Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

