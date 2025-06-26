U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy delivered the keynote address to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s (USMMA) Class of 2025 on Monday. Representing 39 states and territories, the 207 U.S. Merchant Marine and Military Officers were honored before more than 3,000 friends and family in a formal ceremony recognizing both their academic achievements and commitment to service. Superintendent, Vice Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, United States Maritime Service, and Distinguished UMMA Alumnus Shane Dowling, CEO of TMMG, from Class of ’96, also spoke at the ceremony.

Eighty-four graduates were sworn in as active-duty officers in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Coast Guard. The remaining graduates will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working as United States Coast Guard-Licensed Mariners aboard deep-sea vessels, offshore supply vessels, tugs, and towing vessels.

The original announcement and speech can be found here.