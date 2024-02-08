Football fans planning to head to Las Vegas to cheer on the Chiefs can fly like winners if they follow a few travel tips before their flight to the big game and back home with their stash of Super Bowl souvenirs.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials expect travel volume to increase out of Kansas City International Airport (MCI) this week as locals head to Super Bowl LVIII. Average daily passenger volume, which is typically 14,000 passengers per day this time of the year at MCI, will grow to an expected 16,000 to 17,000 daily leading up to the game on Sunday.

TSA encourages travelers to get to the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight and be ready to go through the security screening process.

“Planning is critical when traveling on busy weeks like this,” said Angela Brooks, TSA Federal Security Director for Missouri. “Arriving at the airport with extra time and knowing what can and can’t be packed in carry-on and checked bags will save you time and keeps things moving quickly at checkpoints.”

Can’t go more than a couple days without K.C. barbeque? No problem! Passengers can bring solid foods with them, however if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it’s not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag— and that includes barbeque sauces and tailgating beverages.

Passengers should also remember the 3-1-1 rule when packing liquids for carry-on bags. Liquids are limited to 3.4 ounces or less, packed in a quart-sized bag and limited to one per passenger. If you’re planning to bring red and gold paint to cover your face during the game, that should be enough. If you plan to bring enough to cover your entire body, you’ll want to pack it in your checked bag.

When returning home after the big game, fans should pack their game programs in their carry-on bags. Other souvenirs such as hats, helmets, footballs, pennants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, plastic cups and rally flags may be packed in a carry-on or checked bag. Empty metal beer cans with the Super Bowl logo can be packed in checked or carry-on bags. If fans want to bring home their souvenir beer cans with beer in them, those need to be packed in a checked bag.