52.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 13, 2023
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Subject Matter AreasTransportation Security

Truck Crash into Texas Train Causes Derailment of 16 Cars

The East Montgomery County Fire Department said that "there is NO threat to the public from the derailed rail cars."

By Homeland Security Today
(East Montgomery County Fire Department/Facebook)

The East Montgomery County Fire Department in New Caney, Texas, said that a pickup truck crashed into a train today causing 16 cars to derail.

In a Facebook post, the department said units were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a “Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road.”

“Engine 155 arrived on location to find multiple rail cars derailed and one Truck with major damage,” the department said. “Sadly the driver of this truck succumbed to injuries sustained in this wreck. Our thoughts and prayers are with that individual’s family.”

The department stressed that “there is NO threat to the public from the derailed rail cars” and asked residents to avoid the northbound feeder of Highway 59 north of FM2090.

Previous articleU.S. Marshals Capture Over 800 Fugitives in Operation North Star
Next articleHouses of Worship in Puerto Rico to be Repaired with Nearly $498 Million from FEMA
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals