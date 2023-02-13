Truck Crash into Texas Train Causes Derailment of 16 Cars

The East Montgomery County Fire Department in New Caney, Texas, said that a pickup truck crashed into a train today causing 16 cars to derail.

In a Facebook post, the department said units were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a “Train vs Truck accident with train derailment of multiple rail cars (16) along Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road.”

“Engine 155 arrived on location to find multiple rail cars derailed and one Truck with major damage,” the department said. “Sadly the driver of this truck succumbed to injuries sustained in this wreck. Our thoughts and prayers are with that individual’s family.”

The department stressed that “there is NO threat to the public from the derailed rail cars” and asked residents to avoid the northbound feeder of Highway 59 north of FM2090.