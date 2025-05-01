61.5 F
Transportation Security

Truck Drivers Who Want to Share Our Roads Must Share Our Language, DOT Says

DOT takes steps to rescind a dangerous Obama-Era policy, will issue new guidance enforcing English language proficiency in support of America’s Truck Drivers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jarrod Bohler (MST3) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Biss (MST3) talk with a truck driver about his transportation worker identification credential as he attempts to enter the port of Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 5, 2008. (Coast Guard photo/PA2 Bobby Nash)

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced steps to rescind a dangerous Obama-era policy that dismissed English language proficiency (ELP) requirements for commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers. This action prioritizes safety on America’s roadways in line with President Trump’s Executive Order signed today. At the direction of Secretary Duffy, the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will take immediate actions to execute the President’s EO and strengthen English language enforcement.

“Federal law is clear, a driver who cannot sufficiently read or speak English—our national language—and understand road signs is unqualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle in America. This commonsense standard should have never been abandoned,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “This Department will always put America’s truck drivers first.”

These actions followed the signing of President Trump’s “Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers.” As part of the executive order, the Department of Transportation will also review non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to identify any unusual patterns or other suspicious irregularities.

FMCSA has documented cases where drivers’ inability to read our signs and speak our language may have contributed to a series of fatal accidents. In 2019, a semi-truck driver traveling down a crowded highway at almost 100 mph blew past several signs that warned of steep grades and dangerous curves. The driver ultimately hit multiple vehicles in a fatal crash killing four and injuring others. In January this year, a fatal collision in West Virginia involved a driver fleeing another accident who required an interpreter for the post-crash investigation.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations provide that a driver unable to sufficiently read or speak English or understand highway traffic signs and signals is not qualified to operate a commercial motor vehicle. However, in 2016, the Obama Administration directed inspectors to not place CMV drivers out-of-service for violations of the ELP requirements. The failure to adequately enforce driver qualification standards poses serious safety concerns and increases the likelihood of a crash.

Acting on the President’s Executive Order, the Secretary has directed FMCSA to rescind the 2016 policy guidance that diminished ELP enforcement. FMCSA will also issue new guidance to ensure necessary enforcement of the ELP standard as prescribed by regulation in 49 C.F.R. 391.11(b)(2).

The Department values its longstanding relationship with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and calls on them to update the Out-of-Service criteria to include violations of the ELP standard. Once incorporated, FMCSA’s policy will provide uniform enforcement by Federal and State inspectors.

