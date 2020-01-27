Truckers Fighting Human Trafficking Are Trained to be Alert to Late-Night Knocks

Brian Sprowel has seen a lot in his nearly 40 years as a professional truck driver. He’s been to every state except Hawaii and has logged nearly 4 million miles across America’s highways.

But from his seat behind the wheel, he sometimes sees a much darker side of the country.

A few months ago, Sprowel said, he got a late-night knock on his door while he was resting at a truck stop in Quartzsite, Arizona. A sickly looking young woman came up to his truck window and asked whether he wanted any company. He said he pointed to the National Human Trafficking Hotline number on his truck and asked her: “Ma’am, is there something I can help you with? You see this number on the side of my truck? Do you need help?” She ended up running away, Sprowel said, but the red flags were enough for him to alert the authorities.

