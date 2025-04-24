U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced on April 22 that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and Amtrak have agreed to a revised scope for a planned rehabilitation of the Dock Bridge over the Passaic River in New Jersey, saving taxpayers roughly $140 million.

“Americans want their trains on time and safe. It’s that simple. Refocusing this project on these two priorities will fast-track a vital repair to our country’s outdated infrastructure and save millions in the process,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

The revised scope of the Dock Bridge rehabilitation project will ensure critical safety and reliability elements but remove unnecessary aesthetic costs like enhanced lighting and defer some rehab work where structural elements still have a useful life. By strengthening and reinforcing the bridge’s steel components, Amtrak is extending the functional performance of the structure first opened in 1935.

In reducing the scope of the rehabilitation project, Amtrak will save both money and time. The cost of the project will be reduced from $375 million to approximately $235 million, and the completion time will be moved up nearly two years.

Although not providing all matching grant funding, Amtrak owns the bridge and is performing the rehabilitative work.

Amtrak President Roger Harris said, “Thanks to Secretary Duffy and the FRA, we will finish the Dock Bridge Rehabilitation Project plan faster and more efficiently, while also saving taxpayer money. This new plan will help us quickly increase the bridge’s reliability and safety, while also maximizing the useful life of this critical piece of infrastructure. It’s a big win for U.S. transportation, and a good example of how creative thinking and value engineering can make a project plan even better.”

Background :

The aged Dock Bridge is often stuck, interrupting the free flow of passenger rail traffic of over 700 passenger trains daily. The revitalization project will position the moveable bridge at a fixed position while vastly improving its structural integrity and operational performance. It is being rehabilitated with grant funding from the FRA under the Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program.

Once complete, the rehabilitated bridge is expected to significantly reduce delays and disruptions to passenger rail services affecting two hundred thousand travelers daily.

The original announcement can be found here.