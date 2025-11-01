spot_img
TSA Acting Administrator Visits Dulles Airport, Commends Officers and Employee Food Bank Effort

November 1, 2025
TSA Acting Administrator Ha McNeill and TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on October 31, 2025. (Photo: TSA)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Acting Administrator Ha McNeill visited Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) on October 31 to recognize the hard work and dedication of officers ensuring the safety of travelers every day.

During her visit, McNeill met with frontline staff and leadership to thank them for their ongoing commitment to protecting the traveling public, particularly during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

She also highlighted a local initiative by IAD employees who established an onsite food bank to support colleagues facing financial hardship during the ongoing Government Shutdown.

