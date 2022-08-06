TSA and FAMS Welcome Youngest Officer

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) hosted a swearing in ceremony to welcome the newest and youngest officer into their ranks on August 2, when 10-year-old Devarjave “DJ” Daniel recited the employee oath of office.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is battling terminal brain and spine cancer with a dream of being a police officer. His mission during his fight against cancer was to join 100 law enforcement agencies. Amazingly, he has surpassed that more than six times.

TSA officials learned about DJ’s goal to be sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies and they immediately set a plan to help make that dream a reality. TSA Federal Security Director Juan Sanchez welcomed DJ’s family, the media, and law enforcement officials to a ceremonial swearing in that also included recognition for DJ’s younger brothers Deondraye and Demariyae. During the event DJ’s father, Theodis Daniel took the honor of pinning a TSA badge on DJ’s uniform. The family members were lauded for their unwavering support of DJ and their help to make his dream a reality.

After the applause stopped and DJ told a few dad jokes, Assistant Federal Security Director for Law Enforcement and Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) Supervisor George Ramos, flanked by members of the TSA/FAMS Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response Team (VIPR) team, swore in DJ into his 662nd law enforcement agency. The room erupted into cheers, and then laughter, after DJ gave George a big hug and asked, “Want to hear a joke?”

DJ enjoys telling jokes, giving strong hand-shakes and hugs, all of which he did Tuesday. The heat was no deterrent for DJ as he inspected VIPR vehicles, wore his FAMS shirt and posed for pictures. DJ also informed everyone present that he enjoys eating honey buns and can eat three to four in one sitting.

Following the swearing in, DJ worked IAH airport security screening operations as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). He welcomed travelers, reviewed travel documents, and under the watchful eye of his supervisory TSO, inspected identification cards under blue light to validate authenticity. DJ reminded travelers to remove liquids from their carry-on bags, reviewed CT scans, and offered assistance to travelers who required accommodations. DJ never missed an opportunity to tell a joke, offer a firm handshake or hug to brighten a traveler’s day.

Tuesday’s swearing in marked the 661st and 662nd agencies to welcome DJ into their ranks.

Congratulations DJ, you are a great ambassador for TSA and law enforcement and for anyone thinking about joining the ranks.

Read the announcement at TSA