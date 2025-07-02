In recognition of Independence Day and the enduring sacrifice of military families, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a multi-faceted initiative to enhance the travel experience for members of the U.S. military community.

Starting this summer, TSA and its TSA PreCheck® enrollment providers, CLEAR, IDEMIA and Telos, will honor Gold Star family members by waiving the enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck. Gold Star families have lost a loved one in military service to the United States—spouses, parents, children and siblings who carry forward the legacy of their fallen heroes. This gesture represents TSA’s profound respect for their sacrifice and aims to ease their travel journey in a meaningful way.

In addition, TSA will offer a $25 discount on TSA PreCheck enrollment for spouses of military and uniformed service members. This new benefit supports families who frequently travel to reunite with service members or relocate due to duty assignments. TSA PreCheck offers enrollees reduced wait times, expedited screening benefits and an improved checkpoint experience at selected airports.

“This Independence Day and beyond, TSA reaffirms its commitment to ease travel for the military community through its TSA PreCheck program by providing it free to Gold Star families, discounting it for military spouses and creating expedited lanes for service members,” said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. “By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them.”

To increase access to these benefits, TSA is collaborating with its TSA PreCheck enrollment providers to host mobile enrollment events near major U.S. military installations, making it easier for eligible individuals to enroll.

TSA, in coordination with its industry partners, is also introducing expedited access for military members in TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports near larger military installations. This includes dedicated screening lanes, or front-of-line privileges, designed to minimize wait times and improve convenience for service members.

TSA reminds travelers that military personnel and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff are eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel. Children 12 and under may accompany service members and DOD staff in TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction. Minors 13-17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent or guardian to receive expedited screening.