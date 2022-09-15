TSA Announces New Members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has selected new members to serve on the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC), which comprises 33 members who provide recommendations for improving aviation security. The ASAC was initially established in 1989 following the bombing of Pan American World Airways Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
“Engaging with this committee of thought leaders, who represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives in aviation security, is critically important to me,” said TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske. “I look forward to continuing the important work of the ASAC and welcome contributions from the newest members as we work together to solve the shared challenges we face in the aviation domain.”
ASAC is a statutory committee under P.L. 113-238 that augments TSA’s security posture through consultation with key partners on aviation security matters, including the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, rulemaking and security directives pertaining to aviation security. There is a statutory limit of 34 committee members from 19 membership categories. New appointments are marked with a double asterisk (**) and reappointments an asterisk (*). The remaining members continue to fulfill their staggered, 2-year term with the ASAC.
The following members will represent the 19 mandated membership categories on the committee:
Air Carriers
- Paul Doell, National Air Carrier Association*
- Randy Harrison, Delta Air Lines, Inc.*
- Craig Lowe, Airlines for America*
- Nobuyo Reinsch, Regional Airline Association*
- Amilcar Gonzalez, International Air Transport Association**
All-Cargo Air Transportation
- Steve Alterman, Cargo Airlines Association
- Gary Wade, Atlas Air*
- Alexander Rodriguez, DP DHL – Americas*
Indirect Air Carriers
- Brandon Fried, Airforwarders Association
Labor Organizations Representing Air Carrier Employees
- Bill Cason, Coalition of Airline Pilots Association
- Wolfgang Koch, Air Line Pilots Association
- Christopher Witkowski, Association of Flight Attendants – CWA
Labor Organizations Representing Transportation Security Officers
- David Borer, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO
Labor Organizations Representing Employees of Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors
- Gary Peterson, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO**
Aircraft Manufacturers
- Jens Hennig, General Aviation Manufacturers Association
Airport Operators
- Christopher Bidwell, Airports Council International – North America
- Colleen Chamberlain, American Association of Airport Executives
- Michele Freadman, M. Freadman Consulting, LLC*
- Cedric Johnson, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport*
General Aviation
- Steve Brown, National Business Aviation Association
- Joe Dalton, National Air Transport Association – Compliance Services*
Privacy Organizations
- Eric Lipp, Open Doors Organization*
Travel Industry
- William Brown, U.S. Travel Association
Airport-Based Businesses
- John McGraw, National Air Transportation Association
Airport Authorities and Businesses that Conduct Security Operations at Airports
- Bobby Weitzel, Airline Service Providers Association
Aeronautical Repair Stations
- Christian Klein, Aeronautical Repair Station Association*
Passenger Advocacy Groups
- Elaine Dezenski, LumiRisk International Risk Advisory*
Aviation Security Technology Industry
- Rebecca Deer, MSA Security**
Victims of Terrorist Acts Against Aviation
- Stephanie Bernstein, Victims of Pan Am Flight 103
- Matthew Ziemkiewicz, National Air Disaster Foundation*
Law Enforcement and Security Experts
- Jason Wallis, Port of Portland Police Department*
- Jason Byers, Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport Police*
Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors
- TJ Schulz, Airport Consultants Council