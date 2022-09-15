TSA Announces New Members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has selected new members to serve on the Aviation Security Advisory Committee (ASAC), which comprises 33 members who provide recommendations for improving aviation security. The ASAC was initially established in 1989 following the bombing of Pan American World Airways Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

“Engaging with this committee of thought leaders, who represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives in aviation security, is critically important to me,” said TSA Acting Administrator David Pekoske. “I look forward to continuing the important work of the ASAC and welcome contributions from the newest members as we work together to solve the shared challenges we face in the aviation domain.”

ASAC is a statutory committee under P.L. 113-238 that augments TSA’s security posture through consultation with key partners on aviation security matters, including the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, rulemaking and security directives pertaining to aviation security. There is a statutory limit of 34 committee members from 19 membership categories. New appointments are marked with a double asterisk (**) and reappointments an asterisk (*). The remaining members continue to fulfill their staggered, 2-year term with the ASAC.

The following members will represent the 19 mandated membership categories on the committee:

Air Carriers

Paul Doell, National Air Carrier Association*

Randy Harrison, Delta Air Lines, Inc.*

Craig Lowe, Airlines for America*

Nobuyo Reinsch, Regional Airline Association*

Amilcar Gonzalez, International Air Transport Association**

All-Cargo Air Transportation

Steve Alterman, Cargo Airlines Association

Gary Wade, Atlas Air*

Alexander Rodriguez, DP DHL – Americas*

Indirect Air Carriers

Brandon Fried, Airforwarders Association

Labor Organizations Representing Air Carrier Employees

Bill Cason, Coalition of Airline Pilots Association

Wolfgang Koch, Air Line Pilots Association

Christopher Witkowski, Association of Flight Attendants – CWA

Labor Organizations Representing Transportation Security Officers

David Borer, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO

Labor Organizations Representing Employees of Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors

Gary Peterson, Transport Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO**

Aircraft Manufacturers

Jens Hennig, General Aviation Manufacturers Association

Airport Operators

Christopher Bidwell, Airports Council International – North America

Colleen Chamberlain, American Association of Airport Executives

Michele Freadman, M. Freadman Consulting, LLC*

Cedric Johnson, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport*

General Aviation

Steve Brown, National Business Aviation Association

Joe Dalton, National Air Transport Association – Compliance Services*

Privacy Organizations

Eric Lipp, Open Doors Organization*

Travel Industry

William Brown, U.S. Travel Association

Airport-Based Businesses

John McGraw, National Air Transportation Association

Airport Authorities and Businesses that Conduct Security Operations at Airports

Bobby Weitzel, Airline Service Providers Association

Aeronautical Repair Stations

Christian Klein, Aeronautical Repair Station Association*

Passenger Advocacy Groups

Elaine Dezenski, LumiRisk International Risk Advisory*

Aviation Security Technology Industry

Rebecca Deer, MSA Security**

Victims of Terrorist Acts Against Aviation

Stephanie Bernstein, Victims of Pan Am Flight 103

Matthew Ziemkiewicz, National Air Disaster Foundation*

Law Enforcement and Security Experts

Jason Wallis, Port of Portland Police Department*

Jason Byers, Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport Police*

Airport Construction and Maintenance Contractors