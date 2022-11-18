TSA Announces New Members of the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) appointed 25 voting members to serve on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC), which met Thursday, Nov. 17. Among the committee’s 25 appointees, 13 are new members and 12 were reappointed.

The STSAC was established in 2019 to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rulemakings and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector. The TSA Modernization Act of 2018 authorized the establishment of the committee.

The new members are:

Carl Berkowitz, Self Employed Consultant and Educator

Jacob DuBois, General Manager, Peter Pan Bus Lines

Chris Engelbrecht, Assistant Chief Safety & Operations Officer, Missouri DOT, on behalf of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO)

Robert Kaferle, Vice President of Safety, Reliance Partners

Daniel Krantz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Secure Worker Access Consortium, LLC

Adam Long, Vice President of Gas Pipeline Operations, Duke Energy

Roy Morrison, Director of Safety, Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division-International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Mark Munroe, Manager—Emergency Planning, Mass DOT

Brandon Myers, Assistant Chief of Police, CN Police—North America

Fred Oelsner, Vice President of Data and Technology, American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association

Al Stiehler, Director or Transit Security and Passenger Safety, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

James Tollerson, Infrastructure Security Director and FSO, Norfolk Southern

Vince Verna, Vice President & National Legislative Representative, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen

The reappointed members are:

Thomas Farmer, Assistant Vice President—Security, Association of American Railroads (AAR)

Robert Finnegan, Chief Security and Safety Officer, Delaware River Port Authority

Herschel Flowers, Homeland Security Manager and Special Agent, The Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Robert Gatchell, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations, Remark Holdings

Polly Hanson, Senior Director Security, Risk and Emergency Management, American Public Transportation Association (APTA)

Donald Loftis, Principle Software Engineer, Primary Rail Security Coordinator, Olin Corporation

Anthony Mercogliano, Deputy Chief Security Operations, New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Doug Morris, Director of Safety and Security Operations, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

Joseph Perez, Chief of Police & Security, Metra Commuter Railroad System

Bob Ramsdell, Chief Safety Officer, National Express LLC

Brian Reu, Lieutenant; State Director of Pupil Transportation, Minnesota State Patrol

Alan Smith, Corporate Director of Safety and Security, Greyhound Lines

The STSAC is composed of up to 40 voting members, representing surface transportation providers, users of surface transportation, and surface transportation employees. The Committee also has 14 non-voting members serving in an advisory capacity from the Departments of Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, Transportation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read more at TSA