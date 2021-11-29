40.7 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
IndustryPeople on the MoveSubject Matter Areas

TSA Appoints New Members of the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Brian Harrell is one of the members of the STSAC

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has appointed six new surface transportation industry leaders to serve on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC).    

“These new members bring significant experience in surface transportation and add particular expertise in pipeline operations and cybersecurity to the committee,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “As an agency, we work to remain steps ahead of evolving threats, and I anticipate the experience these professionals bring to the committee will help us.”

The new STSAC appointees are:

Jared Cassity— Chief of Safety and Alternate National Legislative Director, SMART Transportation

Peter Grandgeorge—National Security and Resiliency Advisor, Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Brian Harrell—Vice President & Chief Security Officer, AVANGRID

Norma Krayem—Vice President, Chair, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Innovation Practice Group, Van Scoyoc Associates

Robert Mims—Director, Technology Security, Nuclear, and Electric Security Operations / CISO Southern Company Gas

Lowell Williams—Director, Cybersecurity Operations, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

The TSA Modernization Act of 2018 required TSA to establish the committee to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rulemakings and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector.

The STSAC is composed of up to 40 voting members, representing surface transportation providers, users of surface transportation, and surface transportation employees. The Committee also has 14 non-voting members serving in an advisory capacity from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and National Transportation Safety Board. 

Read the announcement at TSA

Previous articleGulf of Guinea Pirates Killed as Danish Armed Forces Signal Intent
Next articleCensoring Extremism: Impact of Takedowns on Islamic State Visuals
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.