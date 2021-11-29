TSA Appoints New Members of the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has appointed six new surface transportation industry leaders to serve on the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC).

“These new members bring significant experience in surface transportation and add particular expertise in pipeline operations and cybersecurity to the committee,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “As an agency, we work to remain steps ahead of evolving threats, and I anticipate the experience these professionals bring to the committee will help us.”

The new STSAC appointees are:

Jared Cassity— Chief of Safety and Alternate National Legislative Director, SMART Transportation

Peter Grandgeorge—National Security and Resiliency Advisor, Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Brian Harrell—Vice President & Chief Security Officer, AVANGRID

Norma Krayem—Vice President, Chair, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Innovation Practice Group, Van Scoyoc Associates

Robert Mims—Director, Technology Security, Nuclear, and Electric Security Operations / CISO Southern Company Gas

Lowell Williams—Director, Cybersecurity Operations, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

The TSA Modernization Act of 2018 required TSA to establish the committee to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rulemakings and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector.

The STSAC is composed of up to 40 voting members, representing surface transportation providers, users of surface transportation, and surface transportation employees. The Committee also has 14 non-voting members serving in an advisory capacity from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and National Transportation Safety Board.

Read the announcement at TSA