The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) appointed nine people as voting members of the Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee (STSAC). With these appointments, two new and seven reappointed, the STSAC now includes 30 voting members.

The STSAC was established by Congress in 2019 to advise the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters, including recommendations for the development, refinement and implementation of policies, programs, initiatives, rulemakings, and security directives pertaining to the surface transportation sector.

The new members are:

Christopher Hand, Director of Research, Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Kaitlyn Holmecki, Senior Manager, International Trade & Security Policy, American Trucking Association

The reappointed members are:

Jared Cassity, Chief of Safety and Alternate National Legislative Director, SMART Transportation

James Cook, Assistant Chief of Police, AMTRAK

Brian Harrell, Vice President & Chief Security Officer, AVANGRID

Norma Krayem, Vice President, Chair, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Digital Innovation Practice Group, Van Scoyoc Associates

Robert Mims, Director, Technology Security, Southern Company Gas

Christopher Trucillo, Chief of Police, New Jersey Transit Police Department

Lowell Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Cold Iron Security

The STSAC members represent each mode of surface transportation, such as freight rail, highways, mass transit, over-the-road bus, passenger rail, pipelines, school bus industry and trucking among others. For a complete list, please see the STSAC Charter. The Committee also has 14 non-voting members who serve in an advisory capacity for two-year terms from the Departments of Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, and Transportation, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.