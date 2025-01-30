TSA at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport Discovers First Firearm of 2025 in Carry-On Bag - HS Today

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport (FAT) detected the first firearm of the year in a male traveler’s carry-on bag Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. The firearm was a 9 mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. The firearm was discovered during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property at the airport’s security checkpoint.
Upon seeing the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA notified officers with FAT’s Department of Public Safety who responded to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removed the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and made contact with the traveler who was ticketed for travel to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.
The traveler was interviewed by law enforcement and was ultimately allowed to continue on his travels. The traveler received enhanced screening prior to being allowed through the security checkpoint.
“My hope is that highlighting the discovery of this firearm will be an incentive for gun owners to reacquaint themselves with the rules on traveling with a firearm on a commercial aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director Fred Lau who oversees security operations at FAT. “And, for those who don’t choose to follow the rules on traveling with a firearm, I am grateful for the TSA officers who work daily to screen all travelers and their carry-on property to ensure that no security threats make it into the cabin of an aircraft.”
In 2024, TSA officers at FAT discovered 14 firearms in carryon luggage. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,678 firearms at 277 different airports.
The original announcement can be found here.