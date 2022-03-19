TSA Awards $781.2 Million Checkpoint Scanner Contract to Analogic

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the award of two orders for a combined total value of up to $781.2 million to Analogic for the procurement and maintenance of base and full-size Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray systems for carry-on items at TSA checkpoints.

“These awards are another important step in enhancing aviation security” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, “They provide our dedicated frontline officers with one of the best tools available to screen passenger carry-on items and also improves the passenger experience by allowing passengers to keep more items in their carry-on bags during the screening process.”

The awards are one element in the larger effort to improve checkpoint security screening. The two orders were awarded to procure up to 469 base and 469 full-size systems. TSA anticipates beginning deployment of base and full-size systems to airport checkpoints in the summer of 2022.

CT scanners apply sophisticated algorithms to detect weapons, explosives and other prohibited items by creating 3-D images of carry-on items. TSA officers can then view and rotate the image on three axes to analyze and identify any threat items that may be in a passenger’s baggage. Similar to what is used to scan checked baggage, this equipment is sized to fit the checkpoint environment. Full-size CT systems feature fully automated screening lanes with parallel divestiture stations, automated bin return, and high threat containment, to allow for greater passenger throughput.

In August 2021, TSA announced the award of $198 million to Analogic Corporation for the procurement of mid-size CT x-ray systems. Those systems are currently being installed at TSA checkpoints across the country.

Analogic base, mid-size, and full-size CT systems are now on the Acceptable Capabilities List and available for donation via the Capabilities Acceptance Process.

Read the announcement at TSA