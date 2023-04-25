51.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBiometrics & ID ManagementTransportation Security

TSA Awards Up to $128M to Idemia for Second Generation Credential Authentication Technology

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA photo)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has today announced the award of an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a value of up to $128 million, to Idemia Identity and Security USA, LLC for the second generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) systems and support services at TSA security checkpoints.      

TSA says these systems substantially improve identity verification, validate the authenticity of a passenger’s identification credential, confirm pre-screening status and validate flight reservations. 

The second generation CAT-2 systems allow for automated identity verification with an integrated camera for biometric and self-service capabilities. 

This new contract with Idemia will enable TSA to test, manufacture, procure and deploy over 1,500 new CAT-2 systems to airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Previous articleVirginia Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Turtles
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals