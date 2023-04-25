TSA Awards Up to $128M to Idemia for Second Generation Credential Authentication Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has today announced the award of an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a value of up to $128 million, to Idemia Identity and Security USA, LLC for the second generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT-2) systems and support services at TSA security checkpoints.

TSA says these systems substantially improve identity verification, validate the authenticity of a passenger’s identification credential, confirm pre-screening status and validate flight reservations.

The second generation CAT-2 systems allow for automated identity verification with an integrated camera for biometric and self-service capabilities.

This new contract with Idemia will enable TSA to test, manufacture, procure and deploy over 1,500 new CAT-2 systems to airport security checkpoints nationwide.