What started as a routine training day for several TSA canine teams in Atlanta quickly turned into an unexpected real-life emergency response and a demonstration of the preparedness these teams bring beyond the airport terminal.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explosive detection canine handlers from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) were en route to a joint training exercise. But before the teams reached the training grounds, they encountered a scene that required quick thinking and faster action.

As their caravan moved north on the busy I-75/85 corridor, they came upon an SUV flipped on its side—an apparent rollover accident with the driver still inside.

Explosive Detection Canine Handler (EDCH) Michelle Draeger, who was driving the lead vehicle, immediately pulled to the shoulder. Certified Training Instructor (CTI) Martin Ratkowski—who has prior law enforcement experience—jumped out and rushed toward the overturned vehicle. His instincts and training took over as he assessed the situation and helped the visibly shaken driver.

Meanwhile, the rest of the TSA handlers sprang into action to secure the scene. EDCHs Sabrina Sweet and Christopher Houk used their vehicles to create a protective perimeter around the crash site, directing traffic away from the accident and shielding both the victim and their teammates.

Ratkowski, a former police officer, said his skills “just kicked in” to help pull the driver from the vehicle. Within 15 minutes, the Atlanta Fire Department arrived and took control of the scene, administering medical assistance and beginning the process of clearing the vehicle.

“It’s all in a day’s work,” Ratkowski said, brushing off the event as the team eventually made it to their training session safely and successfully.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)