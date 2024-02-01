Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Philadelphia International Airport prevented two individuals from bringing their handguns onto their flights on Sunday, Jan. 28.
The first firearm caught was an unloaded 9mm handgun that belonged to a Texas man who was arrested by Philadelphia Police. The second gun caught was a 9mm firearm loaded with 10 bullets that belonged to a Yardley, Pa., man who had the gun tucked into a pocket of his backpack. He was cited by police. The incidents were not related.
In addition to being charged with criminal offenses by the police, each individual also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.
“Last year here at Philadelphia International Airport our officers prevented 45 guns from being carried past our checkpoints. It was the most guns caught at any airport in Pennsylvania in 2023,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are good at their jobs but that’s not the type of record we want to set. We much rather that fewer travelers bring guns to checkpoints. Travelers need to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items with them before they arrive at the airport.”
Firearms caught at TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport, 2017 to 2024
|Year
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
As of 1/28/24
|Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
|35
|25
|20
|26
|39
|44
|45
|3
TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its web site. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to individuals who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to individuals with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried through a checkpoint. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.
During 2023, TSA officers intercepted a total of 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints, preventing them from getting into the secure areas of the airport and onboard aircraft. Approximately 93% of those firearms were loaded. This total surpassed the previous year’s record of 6,542 firearms stopped at checkpoints and represented the highest one-year total in TSA’s history.