Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Philadelphia International Airport prevented two individuals from bringing their handguns onto their flights on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The first firearm caught was an unloaded 9mm handgun that belonged to a Texas man who was arrested by Philadelphia Police. The second gun caught was a 9mm firearm loaded with 10 bullets that belonged to a Yardley, Pa., man who had the gun tucked into a pocket of his backpack. He was cited by police. The incidents were not related.

In addition to being charged with criminal offenses by the police, each individual also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“Last year here at Philadelphia International Airport our officers prevented 45 guns from being carried past our checkpoints. It was the most guns caught at any airport in Pennsylvania in 2023,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are good at their jobs but that’s not the type of record we want to set. We much rather that fewer travelers bring guns to checkpoints. Travelers need to ensure that they have no illegal or prohibited items with them before they arrive at the airport.”