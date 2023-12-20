The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) partnered with Amtrak and Transport Canada to conduct its first exercise on international soil in Vancouver, Canada, on December 13. Focusing on surface and critical infrastructure threats to cross border systems, the exercise scenario simulated events relating to railway security, with a focus on passenger rail services. Nearly 100 participants took part, including partners from American and Canadian government agencies and the private sector.

“Border, transportation, cyber and infrastructure security in the United States depends heavily on the ability to work in sustained cooperation with foreign governments and international partners,” said Gary Renfrow, TSA Assistant Administrator for International Operations. “Working with Transport Canada and the Amtrak Police Department, TSA was able to conduct this groundbreaking international exercise and bring together U.S. and Canadian federal agencies, state and local governments, Amtrak and Canadian companies and representatives to discuss procedures, actions and communications during a serious security incident.”

“This important partnership with the TSA and Amtrak helps us all prepare for unexpected events. Safety is our highest priority,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport.

The first of its kind exercise, which was developed by TSA’s Surface Operations EXIS program, in consultation with Transport Canada and Amtrak, supports the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to expand critical relationships between TSA and Canada, and is an example of collaboration that will improve relationships, cooperation, and information sharing between the two countries. In addition, the exercise supports the recent joint statement issued by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau that focused on threats to cross border systems, including surface and critical infrastructure.

“Information sharing and communication between federal agencies, private sector partners and other key players is critically important in preventing terrorist attacks,” said Amtrak Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police James Cook. “With this exercise, we are fostering new relationships and partnerships to protect transportation systems and infrastructure. Additionally, this collaboration will help identify risks and potential solutions for vulnerabilities that affect the two countries.”

Passenger rail service supports economic development, connects rural communities and helps reduce roadway congestion in major metropolitan areas, and provide facilities and services that are vital to commuter rail agencies. Amtrak is the main provider of intercity passenger rail services in the U.S., and serves more than 500 destinations in 46 states. It also services three routes between the U.S. and Canadian border.

EXIS provides users with resources to design, document and evaluate exercises for all transportation system owners and operators. It is an information sharing portal that provides a way for TSA and exercise designers to share critical exercise lessons learned. The tool is specifically tailored to the transportation industry and is offered at no cost.

For more information about EXIS, please visit: https://www.tsa.gov/for-industry/exercise-information-system.