TSA Debuts Checked Baggage X-ray Unit at Magic Valley Regional Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has completed installation and certification of a stand-alone CT-80 X-ray unit that will be used to screen checked baggage of travelers departing Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF) in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Prior to the installation of the new X-ray unit, TSA officers screened all checked luggage departing TWF by hand. By law, TSA is required to screen all checked luggage for explosives and other security threats that could be catastrophic on an aircraft.

“TSA at TWF never lost sight of its fundamental transportation security mission, whether we carried out our responsibilities with the assistance of technology or did so manually. The addition of the CT-80 X-ray unit represents another major milestone in security operations at TWF,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “This new, high-capacity upgrade will ensure that TSA’s screening operations are efficient while delivering the highest level of security.”

The CT-80 unit generates a 3-D X-ray image of the contents of each checked bag. It is programmed to analyze the contents of the bag to determine if it is cleared for travel or contains a potential security threat that needs further inspection. TSA has an established process in place to further screen the bag and resolve any security threats. The X-ray unit is capable of screening up to 375 bags per hour at full capacity.

Installation of the checked baggage X-ray unit was completed earlier this month. It went fully operational on July 15, 2022. The scanner is located behind the ticket counter. The ticket agent just sets the bag on a belt and it is delivered to TSA in the baggage screening area.

Local TSA officers received training on the use of the CT-80 unit and became certified in its operation. This X-ray scanner is now the primary method for screening checked baggage departing TWF.

Read the announcement at TSA