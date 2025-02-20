TSA Detects Gun in Woman’s Handbag at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport - HS Today

A Newport News, Va., woman was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport detected a gun in the handbag yesterday, Thursday, Feb. 13. The woman’s .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets.
The firearm was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint and the X-ray unit alerted on her handbag. TSA officers identified the firearm inside the woman’s bag and notified the police who confiscated the firearm and cited the traveler on a weapons charge.
“I’m extremely proud of our officers for their continued focus on our mission,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “When someone carries a firearm to one of our checkpoints, they are introducing a security threat into the entire airport environment. There’s truly no excuse for bringing a deadly weapon to our checkpoints because you can’t carry it onto a flight.”
The original announcement can be found here.