70.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, June 13, 2025
AI and Advanced TechTransportation SecurityAirport & Aviation Security

TSA Developing Wearable Sensors to Replace Physical Pat Downs

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA pat down
(Photo: TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) are jointly developing a wearable device known as the Wearable Sensor for Contactless Physical Assessment, or WSCPA, which could transform how TSA conducts passenger screenings at U.S. airports.

WSCPA technology, if deployed, would allow contactless physical assessments that preserve passenger privacy while improving detection accuracy and safety for TSA officers.

The WSCPA is being designed as a wearable device that uses advanced touchless sensor technology to detect, interpret, and relay physical information about a person or object without the need for direct contact. At the core of this system is a combination of haptic feedback and 3D sensing capabilities. This allows a TSA officer to “feel” or sense the contours and composition of concealed items through tactile simulation.

Read the rest of the story at Biometric Update.

Previous article
Head of FEMA’s Storm Response Center Hands In Resignation
Next article
Leiloni Stainsby Begins Role as Deputy Senior Director of Emergency Services at Endeavors
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals