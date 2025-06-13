The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) are jointly developing a wearable device known as the Wearable Sensor for Contactless Physical Assessment, or WSCPA, which could transform how TSA conducts passenger screenings at U.S. airports.

WSCPA technology, if deployed, would allow contactless physical assessments that preserve passenger privacy while improving detection accuracy and safety for TSA officers.

The WSCPA is being designed as a wearable device that uses advanced touchless sensor technology to detect, interpret, and relay physical information about a person or object without the need for direct contact. At the core of this system is a combination of haptic feedback and 3D sensing capabilities. This allows a TSA officer to “feel” or sense the contours and composition of concealed items through tactile simulation.

Read the rest of the story at Biometric Update.