Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today reminded travelers flying with a firearm on a commercial aircraft to pack their firearm properly prior to coming to the airport. This advisement comes after TSA officers at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) have found three firearms in carry-on luggage so far this month.

The most recent firearm discovery in carry-on luggage was today around 8 a.m. This comes after firearms were discovered in carry-ons Monday, June 2 and Sunday, June 1. Since January 1, 2025, TSA officers have detected 49 firearms at the security checkpoint during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Of those, 43 have been loaded.

