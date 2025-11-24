TSA Expects to Screen Over 3 Million Thanksgiving Travelers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting to screen more than 17.8 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 25 to Tuesday, Dec. 2, with over 3 million just on Sunday, November 30th.

“We are projecting that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest travel days in TSA history,” said Adam Stahl, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator. “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, America is entering a Golden Age of Travel as record numbers of holiday travelers are taking to the skies. The majority of TSA’s Top 10 Travel Days have happened since President Trump took office. We are extremely grateful for the tireless work of our TSA Officers, who showed up every day to ensure Americans can travel freely and safely despite the hardships imposed on them by the shutdown.”

More than 3 million travelers were screened on nine of the Top 10 highest volume days in TSA’s history. Eight of the highest volume days have occurred in 2025 alone. TSA’s current daily volume in 2025 is about 2.48 million, compared to 2.47 million in 2024. This represents a daily increase of about 14,000 travelers per day in 2025 over 2024.

