spot_img
97.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

TSA Expects Almost 19 Million People to Travel by Air Over Fourth of July Holiday

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Photo: TSA

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is staffed and ready to screen over 18.5 million travelers at the nation’s airport security checkpoints during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, according to a press release today. This year’s projection includes Tuesday, July 1, through Monday, July 7, with the highest passenger volume – approximately 2.9 million – expected on Sunday, July 6. TSA screened nearly 3.1 million travelers on Sunday, June 22, the busiest single day in the agency’s history.

“TSA continues to work closely with our industry partners and ensure our airport security checkpoints are fully staffed and prepared to handle the heavy rush of traffic,” said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. “We are deploying technologies and procedures to improve security and enhance the passenger experience, including for families. We ask travelers to pack their patience, especially during peak travel days, as we work to provide maximum hospitality to our customers.”

For families with vacation plans, TSA has practices in place to expedite screening and make traveling with children less stressful.

Previous article
Breaking Through Intelligence Silos for Domestic Emergency Management
Next article
Ramona Watts-Sutton Announces Retirement After 30 Years in Federal Service
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals