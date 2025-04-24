The Transportation Security Administration sent one of its most valued Indianapolis team members off to enjoy retirement — Ari, an explosive detection canine.

Ari, an eight-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, worked at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) since 2018, spending the last five years with handler Keith Gray. To celebrate Ari’s retirement Thursday, team members showered him with hundreds of tennis balls after his final training exercise, signaling the end of his service career.

“We’re happy to celebrate Ari, who has worked tirelessly alongside his handler to provide an additional layer of security for millions of people who have transited through Indianapolis over the years,” TSA Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Ari has represented us well and is a favorite of travelers. Best wishes to him, and thanks to Keith, who will continue to care for him in retirement.”

TSA utilizes canines such as Ari in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

Canines are a visible layer of security, and they supplement TSA’s efforts to keep travelers safe and secure. In addition to working in aviation environment, they are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime venues. TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

In retirement, Ari will live at home with Keith and his dog brother, TTirado (also a retired TSA canine), and have more time to enjoy playing with (and destroying) his favorite toys. Keith will soon begin training with his new canine partner, Chica, who will arrive at IND to begin protecting passengers in the coming months.

