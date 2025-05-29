The Transportation Security Administration sent one of its most valued Chicago team members off to enjoy retirement — Panka, an explosive detection canine.

Panka, an eight-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, worked at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with handler Pete Kligerman for nearly six years. To celebrate Panka’s retirement last Wednesday, team members showered her with toys and tennis balls after her final training exercise, signaling the end of her service career.

“After years of providing an additional layer of security and protecting countless passengers transiting through O’Hare, Panka has earned her retirement,” TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said. “Panka has represented us well and is a favorite of travelers. Best wishes to her, and thanks to Pete and his family, who will continue to care for her in the years to come.”

TSA utilizes canines such as Panka in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

The original announcement can be found here.