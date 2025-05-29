57.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

TSA Explosive Detection Canine Panka Retires, After 6 Years of Protecting Passengers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Panka celebrates retirement at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after nearly 6 years working with the Transportation Security Administration as an explosive detection canine. (Photo: TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration sent one of its most valued Chicago team members off to enjoy retirement — Panka, an explosive detection canine.

Panka, an eight-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, worked at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with handler Pete Kligerman for nearly six years. To celebrate Panka’s retirement last Wednesday, team members showered her with toys and tennis balls after her final training exercise, signaling the end of her service career.

“After years of providing an additional layer of security and protecting countless passengers transiting through O’Hare, Panka has earned her retirement,” TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said. “Panka has represented us well and is a favorite of travelers. Best wishes to her, and thanks to Pete and his family, who will continue to care for her in the years to come.”

TSA utilizes canines such as Panka in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
El Centro Sector Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out 113 Pounds of Meth
Next article
15 Suspected Gang Members Indicted for Drug Trafficking Scheme, ICE Says
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals