TSA Explosive Detection Canine Retires After 7 Years of Protecting Passengers at O’Hare, Chicago

The Transportation Security Administration sent one of its most valued Chicago team members off to enjoy retirement — Rhea, an explosive detection canine.

Rhea, a nine-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, worked at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with her handler, George Torres, since they were partnered in 2017. To celebrate Rhea’s retirement last week, team members showered her with hundreds of toys and tennis balls after her final training exercise, signaling the end of her service career. The party was highlighted today on TSA’s Instagram account.

“We’re happy to celebrate Rhea, who has worked tirelessly alongside her handler to provide an additional layer of security for millions of people who have transited through O’Hare over the years,” TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Jim Spriggs said. “Rhea has represented us well and is a favorite of travelers. Best wishes to her, and thanks to George, who will continue to care for her in retirement.”

TSA utilizes canines such as Rhea in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials. These highly-skilled dogs are paired with handlers and utilize their keen sense of smell when working in a busy transportation environment.

Canines are a visible layer of security, and they supplement TSA’s efforts to keep travelers safe and secure. In addition to working in aviation environment, they are also trained to work in mass transit, commuter rail and maritime venues. TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide.

In addition to their work at ORD, Rhea and her handler have worked at events including the Kentucky Derby this year, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2019, and Operations Allies Welcome in 2021.

In retirement, Rhea will live at home with George and have more time to enjoy playing with (and destroying) her favorite toys. Handler George Torres will continue working for TSA at ORD and has already been paired with his new canine partner, Gorbi, a Labrador/German Shorthaired Pointer mix.