TSA Federalizes San Bernardino Airport as Commercial Service Begins

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federalized San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) on August 3 ahead of Breeze Airways’ inaugural flight the following day.

To accommodate the launch of commercial air service at SBD, the San Bernardino International Airport Authority completed construction on the security checkpoint and baggage screening areas as well as the secure area of the terminal. They have also invested in customer service features as well as security compliance improvements inside the passenger terminal.

“TSA is thrilled to be part of the launch of commercial air service at SBD. The TSA officers who will conduct security screening operations are well-trained and experienced in security protocols,” said TSA Federal Security Director for the Los Angeles area Keith Jeffries. “We look forward to working with the larger airport community at SBD and serve the residents of the inland Southern California region.”

Travelers departing SBD can fly non-stop on Breeze Airways to San Francisco International Airport with the option of continuing onto Provo Municipal Airport in Utah. This flight will operate daily with an early afternoon departure time.

TSA has installed state-of-the-art security equipment at SBD to screen passengers and their carry-on luggage. TSA will also conduct checked baggage screening.

TSA officers will be on site at SBD about two hours prior to scheduled flight departures. They will begin screening passengers and their luggage an hour before each scheduled flight departure.

Travelers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with what can and cannot go in a carry-on bag, from firearms to oversize liquids. Bringing any type of prohibited item in carry-on luggage will result in a bag check and delays in the screening process. If a traveler is unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag or checked bag, TSA recommends downloading the free myTSA app, which has a useful “What can I bring?” feature. Travelers can also reach out to TSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA.

Read the announcement at TSA