36 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Carry-On at Newark Airport; N.J. Man Claims He Didn’t Know It Was There

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Newark Liberty International Airport)

A Colts Neck, N.J., man told officials that he did not know he had a loaded gun in his backpack when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Newark Liberty International Airport intercepted the gun, which was packed in the man’s carry-on bag on Monday, March 24. The 9mm gun was loaded with five bullets.

When TSA officers detected the firearm, they contacted Port Authority Police and moved all of the other passengers who were in the security lane to another lane, while police responded, confiscated the gun and arrested the man.

“When someone shows up with a gun at our checkpoint, it inconveniences other travelers who are waiting to be screened,” explained Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “The traveler was arrested, and he’ll now face a stiff financial civil penalty, so he’s paying the price for his mistake. However, what is often forgotten is that a firearm at a checkpoint inconveniences other travelers in the line, which has a ripple effect at our checkpoint by increasing the amount of time travelers need to wait in line to be screened while the incident is resolved.”

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender Among Group Smuggling Three Women
Next article
TSA Officers Prevent Man From Bringing Loaded Handgun Onto a Flight at Roanoke Airport
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals