In an unusual incident at Miami International Airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents were taken aback to find live snakes concealed in a passenger’s pants during a routine security check. The surprising discovery occurred last Friday, prompting immediate action from federal and local authorities.

The passenger, whose identity remains undisclosed, was stopped by TSA agents who found two slender, pink snakes wrapped inside a small camouflage bag concealed within their clothing. The incident quickly escalated as TSA agents sought assistance from the Customs and Border Protection Southeast Region and the Miami-Dade Police.

Photos released by the TSA show the delicate snakes being carefully handled by security personnel, emphasizing the bizarre nature of the attempt to smuggle them onto a plane. The motivations behind the passenger’s actions remain unclear, including whether the snakes were pets or part of an illicit attempt to transport exotic wildlife.

Authorities handed the snakes over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for proper care and further investigation into the incident. This unusual smuggling attempt sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing disbelief and humor over the audacity of hiding snakes in such a manner. Comments ranged from shock and curiosity to jokes likening the scene to the film “Snakes on a Plane.”

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and unexpected situations TSA agents face while ensuring the safety and security of air travel. The TSA continues to scrutinize and adapt its security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, maintaining a vigilant stance against any threats to passenger safety.