TSA Firearm Detections Ahead of 2021 Rate at Boston Logan

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers recently stopped two more passengers within 24-hours from carrying loaded firearms onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). TSA has now detected five firearms in the past week at the airport.

On May 24 and again on May 25, TSA officers detected the firearms in the passenger’s carry-on bags during security screening. Both detections happened in Terminal B.

On May 24, TSA immediately alerted the Massachusetts State Police (MSP), who upon inspection discovered the firearm was loaded with two magazines containing a total of 13 rounds. After questioning, MSP confiscated the firearm and cited the passenger.

On May 25, TSA officers detected another firearm at the same checkpoint in Terminal B. MSP responded and found the firearm was loaded with one round chambered, as well as two magazines containing a total of 17 rounds. MSP issued the New Hampshire resident a summons. The passenger was then cleared to continue.

These detections followed on the heels of three others. TSA officers detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on backpack during security screening in Terminal B on May 23. TSA immediately alerted the MSP who responded and discovered the firearm was loaded with one round chambered and another nine rounds in a magazine. After questioning, MSP seized the firearm and issued the New Hampshire resident a summons. He was then cleared to continue onto Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

On May 19, also at Terminal B, TSA officers detected a firearm in a man’s carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately alerted the MSP who responded and discovered the firearm was loaded with one round chambered and another eight rounds in a magazine. After questioning, MSP confiscated the firearm and informed the Missouri man he would be receiving a citation in the mail. He was then cleared to continue onto St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

And a firearm was stopped at one of the airport’s TSA checkpoints on May 18, also.

TSA officers have now detected a total of 12 firearms at BOS security checkpoints this year, 10 of which were loaded. TSA detected 18 firearms at BOS security checkpoints in 2021.

There have been 14 firearm detections at New England security checkpoints in 2022, 12 at BOS, one at Bradley International and one at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport.

“Summer travel season starts this weekend and it is getting busier at security checkpoints, but our TSA officers continue to do an amazing job preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

