The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is prepared for high passenger volumes throughout the summer and especially during the Fourth of July travel period at airports nationwide including Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). TSA is advising air travelers to arrive at the airport early and prepared for every step of the travel process.

Since mid-May, TSA has seen multiple days break into the top 10 busiest days in the agency’s 22-year history. Typically, TSA had been screening approximately 2.5 million people per day nationwide, however since last month, the number of people screened has increased by several hundred thousand per day.

“Here in Rochester we also are seeing a spike in checkpoint volume,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for 13 airports in Upstate New York. “Travel volume expected out of Rochester, as well as at other Upstate New York airports is expected to be high. Our teams have been in close coordination with airport, airline and travel partners, and we are more than ready to handle this summer’s increased travel volumes ahead of the July 4th holiday,” he said.

High travel volumes and busy security checkpoints have become the norm lately. Twelve of the agency’s Top 15 busiest travel days nationally have occurred since mid-May.

“Knowing that travel volume will be high is why it is vital to give yourself plenty of time to park or return a rental car, check in with your airline to check bags and prepare for the security checkpoint. If you find yourself in a checkpoint line, travelers can save time by removing items from their pockets and placing them in a carry-on bag, instead of putting items directly into bins at the conveyor belt,” Johnson said.

TSA is continuing to modernize airport security checkpoints across the country with a focus on enhanced detection methods to best secure the aviation system. If individuals have not flown since last summer, they are likely to encounter a second generation of credential authentication technology (CAT) units at our travel document checking podium so they will want to listen for guidance from our TSA officers.

These units ensure the authenticity of a passenger’s ID and match the face of the passenger with the face on the ID by snapping a photo of the person who is presenting the ID. After the CAT unit validates the ID, the photo is deleted and travelers who prefer not to have their photo taken may opt out and the TSA officer will validate the traveler’s ID without the use of a photo.

“The best advice that I can offer is to get to the airport well before your ticketed departure time,” said Johnson. “We ask that the travelling public do their part in efficient checkpoint screening by arriving to the airport two hours prior to their scheduled flight departure and know what they can – and cannot pack – in their carry-on luggage,” he said.

It is important for travelers to come to the airport prepared to go through the security screening process. Passengers need to make sure that there are no prohibited items among their carry-on items. Prohibited items will result in a need for our officers to open and inspect a bag to determine what triggered the alarm. This process takes a few minutes and will slow down someone’s trip through the checkpoint.

“It is also important to remember that our security officers are working throughout the summer, including the upcoming July 4th holiday, so respect the security personnel as well as other frontline airport and airline employees,” Johnson said. “Our officers along with all frontline airport and airline employees and local law enforcement, are working together to ensure safe and secure travel. Consider offering them a kind word of thanks.”