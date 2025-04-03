TSA Halts Construction Contractor Who Concealed Gun at JFK Airport Checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport intercepted a loaded handgun on Wednesday, March 26, that was in possession of a construction contractor who was being escorted through a checkpoint at the busy airport.

The 9mm gun was loaded with 15 bullets when TSA officers detected the firearm among the worker’s belongings as he was entering the checkpoint on his way to work.

Airport police were contacted, responded to the checkpoint where they confiscated the firearm, arrested the Broad Channel, N.Y., resident and took possession of his airport identification badge. Without the badge, the man is unable to work at the airport.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation,” explained John Essig, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Individuals who work at the airport, whether they are members of the flight crew, work at retail shops, work for airlines, or are contractors of a company that does business at the airport are not allowed to bring prohibited items onto the secure side of the airport. We are always on alert for employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.”

In addition to his arrest and losing his ID badge, which prevents him from working at the airport, the individual also faces a possible federal financial civil citation, which could cost thousands of dollars.

