TSA Highlights the Work of Explosive Detection Canines Ahead of National Work Like a Dog Day

To coincide with National Work Like a Dog Day held annually on August 5, officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Boise Airport (BOI) on Thursday highlighted the role explosive detection canine Lubo and his law enforcement handler play in transportation security at BOI.

The TSA utilizes explosive detection canines to supplement its security operations at airports nationwide. These working dogs, paired with human handlers, are trained to detect explosives and explosives components. They can regularly be seen working throughout the aviation environment as a visible layer of security to supplement efforts to keep travelers safe and secure.

“Explosive detection canines and their handlers are valuable partners with TSA. Because these specially-trained canines are able to sniff out odors undetected by humans, they can conduct a real-time threat assessment of an area, alerting their handler to the potential presence of an explosive,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andrew Coose. “We join with the entire BOI aviation community and ‘raise a paw’ in honor of working canines everywhere. Thank you, Lubo, for your service to the traveling public in the Treasure Valley.”

Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to the aviation system, canines are an effective tool to detect explosives or explosive materials. The canines are regularly tested to ensure they maintain a high standard of operational effectiveness. Their presence also serves as a deterrent against those who would like to disrupt the transportation system.

At BOI, travelers can see Lubo, a 5 ½ year-old male Labrador Retriever, anywhere around the airport. He learned his explosive detection skills at TSA’s Canine Training Center at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Lubo works at the airport alongside his handler Anthony, a 24-year veteran of the Boise Police Department. Lubo and Anthony have been paired up at BOI for the past 3 ½ years.

In addition to working in support of aviation security, Lubo and Anthony have also worked to secure large venues and events including Boise State University football games and concerts. They can also be deployed to support security operations at major sporting events, political conventions and other national security events at locations across the country.

Outside of work, Lubo enjoys going for long walks on the greenbelt, swimming in the Boise River and napping in the sun. While Lubo is social, he is a working dog and should not be petted or fed by anyone except his handler.

National Work Like a Dog Day is held annually on August 5 to celebrate the drive and excellent work ethic of canines as they serve alongside their human partners in a variety of roles. In addition to being a security asset, they can be trained to take on tasks ranging from search and rescue; therapy and service roles; as well as companionship as a person’s best friend.

The 2023 summer travel season is shaping up to be the busiest on record locally at BOI and nationwide. Because of continuing growth in the number of departing travelers from BOI, late last year, the airport increased the capacity of the security checkpoint, adding an additional screening lane.

With the additional lane TSA is able to screen a maximum of 1,100 travelers per hour when all lanes are open. TSA staffs the security checkpoint based on the projected number of travelers scheduled to depart BOI. The projections are made in partnership with the airport and airlines and directly correlate to the number of flights departing BOI.

The busiest times at the BOI security checkpoint are 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. TSA continues to underscore that there is no substitute for arriving at the airport early and prepared regardless of when you are traveling.

