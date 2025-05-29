57.3 F
TSA Highlights Three Firearms Discovered at Hollywood Burbank Airport Checkpoints

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Passenger loading/unloading zone in front of terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport, 2008. (Photo: Minnaert CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikipedia)

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have reminded travelers flying with a firearm on a commercial aircraft to pack their firearm properly prior to coming to the airport. This announcement comes after TSA officers at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) have discovered three firearms – each of them loaded – in carry-on luggage so far this month.

So far this year, TSA has detected five firearms at the security checkpoint during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. In all of 2024, TSA officers discovered six firearms at BUR.

“The recent spike in the number of firearms brought by travelers departing BUR is concerning. We are asking all firearm owners to pay attention to where your firearm is at all times and to be sure it is packed properly for travel on a commercial aircraft,” said TSA Federal Security Director at BUR Anita Minaei. “I am grateful to the TSA officers who diligently screen all travelers and their belongings for potential security threats, ensuring these items do not make it into the cabin of the aircraft.”

The original announcement can be found here.

