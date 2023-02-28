TSA Hiring Federal Air Marshals Nationwide

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring additional women and men to serve as Federal Air Marshals to work in locations nationwide, including the New York/New Jersey region and is conducting a two-day expedited hiring event in Newark on Feb. 27 and 28, where individuals can apply on the spot. The event provides applicants with an opportunity to accelerate the Federal Air Marshal hiring process.

The event is being held at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott Hotel, 1 Hotel Rd., Newark, NJ, 07114 and will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will offer subsidized hotel parking for applicants.

TSA is hiring Federal Air Marshals nationwide to work in more than a dozen regions across the country including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Federal Air Marshals detect, deter and defeat criminal, terrorist and hostile activities that target our nation’s transportation systems. They perform a critical role in securing the nation’s transportation in a variety of federal law enforcement capacities on board aircraft and on the ground in transportation sectors such as mass transit, rail and ports.

The salary range for entry-level Federal Air Marshals is $46,428 to $71,932 plus locality pay based on the region where an individual is stationed. Locality pay for the New York City/Northern New Jersey region is currently an additional 36.16%.

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security, the military or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.

Process

During the two-day hiring event, individuals are encouraged to arrive early to start the initial hiring process, which will include the opportunity to learn about the Federal Air Marshal Service and employment with TSA; complete an online application; schedule a computer-based test at a local assessment center; and potential to schedule a field office assessment consisting of a physical training assessment; and schedule a structured panel interview with Federal Air Marshal Service leadership.

Applicant requirements

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals between the ages of 21 and 36 (veterans may receive a waiver allowing for employment prior to their 40th birthday) with a valid driver’s license with a minimum of either three years of work experience or a bachelor’s degree or higher, or combination of education and experience. Applicants must pass a pre-employment background check, including a polygraph and pass a medical evaluation and a physical fitness assessment.

Required documents

Interested individuals should bring an updated resume; two forms of government issued identification and any additional supporting documentation including college transcripts (if applicable), and DD-214 or SF-50 forms if they have those from any previous employment within the government.

Benefits

Benefits of working at TSA include paid training, paid annual and sick leave, contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, contributions to retirement, strong health care plans (including dental and vision), life insurance and the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to our national security. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.

