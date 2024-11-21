TSA Hiring Security Officers at Missoula Montana Airport With $5K Incentive

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are encouraging local residents to apply with the agency to work as security screening officers at Missoula Montana Airport (MSO). TSA is currently hiring full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and is offering a $5,000 hiring incentive for all new employees.

Entry-level TSOs who work full-time will be paid more than $44,795 annually and receive full federal employee benefits. The hiring incentive would be paid in two installments: the first payment made when the employees certifies as an officer with the agency (usually about six months) and the final installment after one year of service.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or national to apply. TSA does not require previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields to be considered for the position of TSO.

TSA is hosting a in-person hiring event for county residents who are interested in applying to work at TSA. The event will take place on Thursday November 21, 2024, at the Missoula Job Service, S. 3rd St. West, Missoula, Montana, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free on-site parking is available.

Applicants should plan to be at the hiring event for at least two hours. They need to bring two forms of identification: one to establish their identity and another to establish they are a U.S. citizen or U.S. national. Applicants should also bring a smart phone or other electronic device in order to be able to access their personal email account.

During the hiring process, interested applicants will learn about the duties and responsibilities of a TSO, receive guidance on completing an application, and if eligible, take a computer-based test. TSA also requires an interview, a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation for all applicants.

Once hired, all training is paid. TSOs also receive full federal benefits including annual and sick leave, choice of federal health care plans, a pension and a generous 401k retirement plan. Veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

TSOs are eligible for shift differential pay for early morning and evening shifts as well as on Sundays and federal holidays. Overtime opportunities, which are paid at time and a half, may be made available.

TSOs at MSO screen hundreds of airline travelers and their belongings weekly, ensuring that the travelers arrive at their destinations safely and securely. TSOs will utilize multiple security technologies to perform their screening duties in both the security checkpoint and checked baggage operations.

Newly-hired TSOs will attend paid, three-week standardized training with other recently hired TSOs from around the country. They will continue to receive ongoing on-the-job training during their tenure at TSA.

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn a little more about TSA’s mission, a video titled “Day in the Life of a TSO” is available.

The original announcement can be found here.