TSA Hosts Training for Working Canines and Handlers

The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Indiana Explosive Detection Canine Program hosted its sixth-annual Multi-Agency K9 Training Event in Avon on October 21.

More than 50 handlers and their dogs representing TSA and law enforcement agencies participated in the training at Avon Middle School North.

This year’s location offered new learning opportunities for the participants. Teams practiced training scenarios in classrooms, the cafeteria, and the school library.

The event also allowed for collaboration and information sharing among canine handlers with different areas of focus, including explosives detection, narcotics, patrol, and search and rescue.

“Canines are an important layer in airport security because they increase TSA’s explosives detection capability,” TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “We’re thrilled to again host this training to help canines and their handlers sharpen their skills and fulfill their security missions.”

TSA has more than 1,000 canine handler teams deployed in support of security and screening operations nationwide. The use of these highly-trained canines is an effective tool in deterring and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation’s transportation systems.

Read more at TSA