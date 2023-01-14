TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint.

Idaho’s Top 10 prohibited items for 2022:

Idaho Falls: Knife necklace

Idaho Falls: Collapsible baton

Boise: Replica ammunition

Idaho Falls: Belt knife

Boise: Bowling pin

Boise: Grenade

Boise: Training (replica) firearm

Idaho Falls: Stun gun

Boise: Nail gun

Boise: Ceremonial sword

When a TSA officer discovers a prohibited item in carry-on luggage, they offer the traveler the opportunity to place that item in checked luggage, turn it over to a non-traveling family member of friend or return it to their vehicle if it is parked nearby. If the traveler opts not to do any of the above, they can abandon the item to TSA for disposal.

TSA officers are never permitted to allow a prohibited item into the sterile area of the airport. If the item is illegal locally, TSA will notify airport law enforcement to resolve the matter. Some items are not allowed to travel on an aircraft because they are considered an explosive or hazardous materials.

In addition to these prohibited items, TSA officers discovered a record number of firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at two airports in Idaho in 2022. A total of 49 were found at airports across the state, with 40 of these being stopped by TSA officers at Boise and eight being caught at Idaho Falls, which was double the amount of the airport’s previous firearm detection record.

