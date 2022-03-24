53.1 F
TSA Installs Two CT Checkpoint Scanners at Capital Region International Airport

By Homeland Security Today
(Capital Region International Airport)

Two state-of-the-art advanced technology Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanners that provide 3-D imaging have been installed and are in use at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Capital Region International Airport (LAN).

“Along with providing critical explosives detection capabilities, this new technology improves the ability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat,” said Michigan TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside. 

“We are pleased to see TSA continue to make important technology enhancements to ensure the safety and security of our travelers here at the Capital Region International Airport,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “The system upgrades will allow passengers to quickly clear security and add to a stress-free travel experience.”

The 3-D imagery allows TSA officers to manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag.

“This state-of-the art technology helps reduce touchpoints during this pandemic at the checkpoint, and it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened,” Lorincz said.

This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices. It has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

Read the announcement at TSA

