TSA Intercepts 2 Firearms in One Week at Dayton International Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented two firearms from being brought onboard airplanes at Dayton International Airport (DAY) in separate incidents last week.

The incidents occurred Monday, Feb. 3 around 5:30 a.m., and Friday, Feb. 7, around 8 p.m. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, TSA officers spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. In both incidents, TSA officials immediately alerted the Dayton Airport Police. Both firearms were loaded.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that endangers other passengers,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker said. “Passengers should start with an empty bag when packing to ensure they are not bringing any prohibited items to the checkpoint, and review guidance on the safe and legal way to transport a firearm if they need to do so.”

These are the first two firearms detected at DAY checkpoints so far in 2025. Seven firearms were detected at DAY last year.

The original announcement can be found here.