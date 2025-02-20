TSA Intercepts Another Gun at Pittsburgh International Airport - HS Today

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) intercepted a gun from a woman who was going through the checkpoint screening process on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The pink .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets. It was the fourth firearm that TSA officers have detected so far this year at one of the checkpoints. Last year TSA officers intercepted 42 guns at the airport’s checkpoints, the most of any airport in the state.
“This is an instance in which the traveler told us that she typically has the firearm with her on any given day and that she forgot to remove it from her carry-on before heading to the airport,” explained Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. That’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial penalty.”
Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.
