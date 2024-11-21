49.6 F
TSA Intercepts Firearm From Flight Crew Member at Reagan National Airport Security Checkpoint

TSA officers at Reagan National Airport intercepted this gun at a TSA security checkpoint on November 15. (TSA photo)

A member of an airline flight crew was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport intercepted a firearm among a flight crew member’s carry-on items at one of the checkpoints on Friday, November 15. The 9mm handgun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

When TSA officers intercepted the firearm, they notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and issued a citation to the woman. TSA also notified the airline of the serious violation.

Additionally, the woman faces a Federal civil penalty for bringing a loaded firearm to a TSA checkpoint. The Federal penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation,” explained John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Individuals who work on the secure side of airports and on board aircraft, whether they are members of the flight crew, work at retail shops, work for airlines, or are contractors of a company that does business at the airport are not allowed to bring prohibited items onto the secure side of the airport or onto a flight, especially firearms. We are always on alert for any employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our officers,” Busch added. “Members of flight crews are subject to security screening, as are travelers.”

The original announcement can be found here.

