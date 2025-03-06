TSA Intercepts Gun at Fort Wayne International Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) Saturday.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted Fort Wayne Airport Public Safety, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, which was loaded.

This is the third firearm detected at FWA so far this year. In all of 2024, TSA officers detected a total of seven firearms at FWA checkpoints.

“Bringing prohibited or illegal items to our security checkpoints slows down the screening process for everyone until the incident is resolved,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “If traveling with a firearm, pack it in a locked, hard-sided case and check the bag. Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage.”

