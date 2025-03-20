TSA Intercepts Gun at Lehigh Valley International Airport Checkpoint

A Palmerton, Pa., man was cited by police on Saturday, March 15, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) intercepted the man’s gun at the airport security checkpoint according to a press release.

TSA officials notified the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority police, who confiscated the weapon and removed the man from the checkpoint for questioning. Police confiscated the gun and cited him on a criminal charge.

It was the second firearm that TSA officers have intercepted at the checkpoint so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers detected three guns.

“We have a procedure in place for properly packing a firearm for a flight, and bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint is certainly not the proper procedure,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “The gun needs to be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to your airline check-in counter so that it is transported in the underbelly of the aircraft. This way nobody has access to it during the flight. The man now faces a federal civil financial penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint.”