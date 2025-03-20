56.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

TSA Intercepts Gun at Lehigh Valley International Airport Checkpoint

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A man had this loaded gun at the TSA checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Feb. 20. (TSA photo)

A Palmerton, Pa., man was cited by police on Saturday, March 15, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) intercepted the man’s gun at the airport security checkpoint according to a press release.

TSA officials notified the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority police, who confiscated the weapon and  removed the man from the checkpoint for questioning. Police confiscated the gun and cited him on a criminal charge.

It was the second firearm that TSA officers have intercepted at the checkpoint so far this year. In 2024, TSA officers detected three guns.

“We have a procedure in place for properly packing a firearm for a flight, and bringing a loaded gun to a checkpoint is certainly not the proper procedure,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania. “The gun needs to be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to your airline check-in counter so that it is transported in the underbelly of the aircraft. This way nobody has access to it during the flight. The man now faces a federal civil financial penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint.”

Previous article
TSA Intercepts Artfully Concealed Ammunition at Newark Liberty International Airport
Next article
TSA Detected Two Guns in Carry-on Bags at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals